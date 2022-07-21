Dhanush turns up in veshti for The Gray Man premiere in India, wins hearts

Dhanush at The Gray Man premiere in India/Viral Bhayani

The premiere of the highly-anticipated Netflix film The Gray Man was held in Mumbai on July 20. The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, known for some of the biggest and most successful films of all time, joined South superstar Dhanush in Mumbai at The Gray Man premiere in India. Dhanush will be seen making his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film where he will reportedly play a cold-blooded assassin out to get Ryan Gosling's character in The Gray Man.

The premiere sure was a star-studded affair with the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alaya F, among others in attendance. Meanwhile, Dhanush, who was seen all smiles on the red carpet, took the opportunity to bring the world's attention to 'veshti'.

At the premiere, Dhanush was seen dressed in the traditional South Indian outfit which definitely caught everyone's attention and stole the limelight. Dhanush posed on the red carpet with several guests including Vicky Kaushal and the Russo Brothers sporting a 'veshti'. The unusual choice of outfit got Dhanush positive reactions from his Indian fans. "Simple and humble," wrote a Twitter user. "Dhanush in Vesti Sattai - Its an Emotion. Always a thing to look out for Any movie, any event, any state - you can see him in ethnic/traditional wear for atleast one of the events #TheGrayMan #TheGrayManPromotions," wrote another user. "There are two things I love about this moment- the mutual admiration in the eyes of @dhanushkraja and @vickykaushal09, and that the former came to his film's premiere in a veshti," tweeted a netizen alongside a photo of Vicky Kaushal with Dhanush at The Gray Man premiere in India.

Check out Dhanush's photos in a veshti below:

There are two things I love about this moment- the mutual admiration in the eyes of @dhanushkraja and @vickykaushal09, and that the former came to his film's premiere in a veshti



Report from red carpet: https://t.co/GpsttKTI7r#Dhanush #Dhanushkraja #VickyKaushal #TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/jmiQFXtok5 — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) July 20, 2022

#Dhanush in Vesti Sattai - Its an Emotion. Always a thing to look out for



Any movie, any event, any state - you can see him in ethnic / traditional wear for atleast one of the events #TheGrayMan #TheGrayManPromotions pic.twitter.com/nrNlLuZO9x July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with IANS, Dhanush's co-star in The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling, was all praise for the South star. "He just has an incredible screen presence and he's such a lovely person to be around," Gosling said about Dhanush. Gosling added that Dhanush is charming and he would love to work with him again.

In a roundtable with global media, the Golden Globe winner said: "It was hard to pretend that I didn't like him because he is so charming. I have so much respect for his work ethics and he is so precise."

Gosling continued: "He never made a mistake. He`s just a very special actor and I hope one day I get to work with him where we are not trying to kill each other, and hopefully in India, so if anyone can hook that up I am in."

The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick. It is produced by the Russos and Mike Larocca via AGBO and Roth Kirschenbaum's Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi. It starts streaming on Netflix from July 22.