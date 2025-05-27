Released on May 16, the film received highly positive reviews. Even audience word-of-mouth has been very strong and favorable, which has helped the movie perform impressively both in domestic and international markets.

The year 2025 is turning out to be a great one for Hollywood films in India. After The Minecraft Movie and Sinners, now Mission: Impossible and the horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines are also doing strong business at the box office.

Talking specifically about Final Destination: Bloodlines, the film earned well in its very first week. It even became the third highest-grossing film in the Final Destination franchise worldwide. Now, as days go by, Final Destination: Bloodlines seems to be moving closer to becoming the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky, this horror film is the sixth installment in the Final Destination series. Released on May 16, the film received highly positive reviews. Even audience word-of-mouth has been very strong and favorable, which has helped the movie perform impressively both in domestic and international markets.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Final Destination: Bloodlines has collected ₹1,200 crore worldwide. In India alone, it has earned ₹34.83 crore, which is impressive considering there was no major promotion for the film.

To compare, The Final Destination earned $186.16 million globally, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise so far. In second place is Final Destination 5 with $157.88 million, followed by Bloodlines in third place with $121.17 million. However, the latest film has already surpassed the collections of Final Destination 3 ($118.89 million), Final Destination ($112.88 million), and Final Destination 2 ($90.94 million).

Interestingly, the makers had shared a video of audience reactions, where viewers were seen screaming, jumping, and clearly terrified. After the video went viral, many warned that people with weak hearts should avoid watching the film.