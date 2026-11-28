Dune 3 director Denis Villeneuve is "deeply disappointed" with the box office clash with Avengers Doomsday. "Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive", he said.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has opened up about the much-talked-about box office clash between his film Dune: Part Three and Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday. Both the films are set to hit theatres worldwide on December 18, marking one of the biggest box office clashes, also dubbed Dunesday by fans – similar to that of Barbenheimer, when Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie had simultaneous releases in 2023. "Listen, I will be honest. The first Dune came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us. Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy," the filmmaker said in an interview to TIME magazine.



Speaking of the third and final Dune film, Villeneuve shared that he was looking forward to some relief, only to now face "the biggest franchise of all time," he said. "Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release. Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I'm no fool. Those movies are a mammoth," he added. The Marvel tentpole was originally set to release on May 1, but was delayed to December 18, the same date Dune 3 already held. The last Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame in 2019, still ranks as the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.94 billion worldwide.

On the shift of the Marvel film's release date, Villeneuve added, "I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema. Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive." The director remains hopeful that the releases could lead to one of the biggest box office weekends of all time. "Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It’s a T-rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers," he concluded.

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