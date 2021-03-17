Singer opens up on SHOCKING incident of rape and sexual assault at the age of 15

Headlines

‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

This actress earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film, not Aishwarya, Priyanka, Samantha, Nayanthara, Deepika

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

This Bhopal man graduated from IIT and IIM, rejected high-paying jobs to follow Vivekanand footsteps, runs a free school

Explained: Why cheetahs brought to India’s Kuno National Park are dying? Mystery of 9 deaths decoded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

8 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with heartbreaking endings

10 high protein muscle-building foods

Indian cricketers who own private jets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Singer opens up on SHOCKING incident of rape and sexual assault at the age of 15

A friend of the singer, Sirah Mitchell, explained that she had been given heroin "laced with fentanyl" that night.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 11:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Demi Lovato's docuseries sees the former Disney star opening up about her past experience more than ever before - especially a sexual assault by her drug dealer on the night of her overdose. According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old star opened up about her past in the four-part series 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' -- which premiered Tuesday (local time) at the SXSW Film Festival.

Lovato said in the film about the July 2018 night during which she has said she almost died, "I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of." 

A friend of Lovato's, Sirah Mitchell, explained Lovato had been given heroin "laced with fentanyl" that night. "He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead," Mitchell says about the dealer in the documentary.

"When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me. When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realised, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision'," said Lovato.

As reported by People Magazine, in the series, Lovato is emotional as she recounts dealing with the trauma that she faced not only from the night of her overdose but with a previous sexual assault.

"When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape," she said in the film. While acknowledging that she and her alleged attacker had been "hooking up" at the time, Lovato said she had made clear she hadn't been "ready" to lose her virginity. 

Lovato said, "I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn't have a romantic first time. That was not it for me -- that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways."

As Per People Magazine, 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' premieres on YouTube on March 23.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE