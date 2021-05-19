Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, shares 'changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward'

The American pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, according to an Instagram post on Wednesday. The 28-year-old said on her Instagram page that the decision had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work".

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, but I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xoxo," Demi concluded.

Also read Demi Lovato comes out as pansexual, opens up about starting a family

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer, a former Disney Channel child star, also announced the decision in a video launching a new podcast, '4D with Demi Lovato', which was starting on Wednesday.