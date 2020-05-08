'Dear COVID, you can kindly F@!k off': Jennifer Aniston becomes voice of people frustrated in pandemic

Everyone is frustrated with lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis across the globe. Many are showing their frustration on social media pages including the celebrities. A while back, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo which was clicked by the paparazzi while she was having private time. In the photo, the actor shows the finger to the paps in anger. This time she flipped it to COVID-19.

In the throwback photo, Jen is seen sporting a casual-cool look wearing a grey tee and orange cargo pants. She captioned the photo stating, "Dear COVID...⁣ You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE TBT".

Check out the photo below:

In April this year, Jennifer along with her Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be raising funds to help people in need. She had written, "We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour."

Jennifer concluded by writing, "We hope this brings a little joy and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected"