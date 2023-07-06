Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson in MCU's actioner, actor's photos in new costume go viral

Leaked photos of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool from Deadpool 3 set

Ryan Reynolds has kickstarted shooting for the much-awaited Deadpool 3, and the first photos from the set have gone viral on the internet. For the unversed, Deadpool 3 (styled as D3) will make the debut of the big-mouthed, killing machine Wade Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Hugh Jackman, reprising his iconic character of Logan aka Wolverine.

The photos from Deadpool 3 set were first shared by Mirror (UK). In the leaked photos, Ryan was spotted shooting a car crash in London woods. Ryan, along with his stunt doubles were spotted on the set.

Check out the leaked photos of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool 3

As soon as the photos surfaced, netizens and fans of the franchise noticed the changes in the costumes. A netizen wrote, "Whoa…it looks so MCU." Another netizen wrote, "How did I only just see that his belt is a Deadpool mask?" One of the netizen wrote, "His suit got an upgrade." Another internet user, "Only the slightest suit variation. Selling toys ain’t their priority it seems." One of the internet users wrote, "Ah snap, they kinda going even more closer too the classic suit, interesting."

Last year in September, The actor took the internet down with the announcement of the much-awaited Deadpool 3. One of the best addition to the threequel of the action franchise is the return of fans' favourite Logan aka Hugh Jackman.

This team-up promises to be one of the best duos to look upon in the future. Soon after the announcement, several fans expressed their happiness, and they even shared their assumptions and several questions related to the crossover. One of the most-asked questions is how Wolverine, who died in the 2017 film Logan, will return to the big screen, Ryan Reynolds. The two leading stars decided to pump up the anticipation, and they decided to appear before fans and addressed this burning question.

Here's the video

Deadpool 3 will be the third instalment in the Deadpool series. It is the direct sequel to Deadpool 2 (2018). The first instalment of Deadpool was released in 2016. Hugh will also make a comeback as Wolverine after the blockbuster Logan (2017).