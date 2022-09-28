Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine

Ryan Renolds/Twitter

The release date for the third Deadpool film, the first to be placed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney acquired 20th Century Studios a few years ago, was announced by actor Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday.

He referenced the character's debut in the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine in the tweet's caption: "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one." The actor begins the video by stating that he has been busy planning how to make Deadpool's debut in the MCU unique. Reynolds can be seen in various humorous pictures strolling casually and slumped over a keyboard, trying to come up with ideas. He confesses, "I've really had to search my soul on this one." But his efforts were in vain because he was unable to think of anything. with one exception.

Reynolds enquires, "Hey Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?" as a man crosses the frame behind him. "Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman responds.

In the 2017 film Logan, Jackman announced his iconic retirement from the role of the superhero. The movie's marketing focused exclusively on the idea that Jackman would never play Wolverine again. In actuality, Wolverine was brutally killed and laid to rest as the movie came to a close.

The director of Logan, James Mangold, tweeted a video clip of Wolverine getting impaled on a log in that movie, which gave fans the impression that he was furious over the character's "unretirement."

He tweeted, “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!”

The release date of Deadpool 3 has been set for September 6, 2024. Shawn Levy, who collaborated with Reynolds on The Adam Project and with Jackman on Real Steel, will helm the movie.