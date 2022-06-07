Headlines

Deadpool 3 is not going to be Disney-fied, assure writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick

The upcoming third installment of the Deadpool franchise will be the first made under Disney

Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are writing the third installment of the Deadpool franchise and Reese has assured fans that the script is not going to be "Disney-fied."

The upcoming third installment of the Deadpool franchise will be the first made under Disney, which acquired Fox in 2019 after Fox found immense success with two R-rated Deadpool movies (both of which earned more than $780 million worldwide).

Fans have wondered how a Disney-backed Deadpool will look, and whether or not the studio’s family friendly brand will sanitize the raunchy and rude Deadpool tone.

"It’s these (Disney) people and these people do things their way," Reese recently told The Playlist, reports Variety."And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel’s been incredibly supportive."

"They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, You know, that’s too far, that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support." "It’s been nothing but, How can we help you? What from our universe would you like to use? How can we make your life easy? And we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We’re not... this is not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool," Reese added of Marvel’s views on the franchise’s future, according to the report of IANS.

"So they’re awesome, and now it’s up to us to come through and justify that faith. When asked if the Deadpool franchise will remain rated R with the upcoming third movie, Reese responded: "Oh, absolutely. They’re not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I’d never say never, I guess there’s an outside chance, but we’ve always been told it can be R-(rated) and we’re proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don’t think that’ll change."

The Deadpool movies are the top-grossing X-Men films of all time, each earning over $780 million worldwide. The first two films, which debuted in 2016 and 2018, respectively, were released by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired that studio.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds celebrates sixth anniversary of 'Deadpool' with throwback pics

Deadpool 3 currently does not have a release date.

