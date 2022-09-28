Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds explain how Logan is alive in their film, watch hilarious video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds knows how to make a big bang. The actor took the internet down with the announcement of the much-awaited Deadpool 3. One of the best addition to the threequel of the action franchise is the return of fans' favourite Logan aka Hugh Jackman.

This team-up promises to be one of the best duos to look upon in the future. Soon after the announcement, several fans expressed their happiness, and they even shared their assumptions and several questions related to the crossover. One of the most-asked questions is how Wolverine, who died in the 2017 film Logan, will return to the big screen, Ryan Reynolds. The two leading stars decided to pump up the anticipation, and they decided to appear before fans and addressed this burning question.

In the video, Ryan confirmed that Deadpool won't touch or interfere in the event or timeline of Logan. "Not touching that," Ryan stated. Then, Ryan and Hugh explained how Logan survived in the upcoming film, Hugh said, "These two f*****g guys...." and their audio gets overlayed with the music. However, the two make some funny actions. After the end of spoilers, they become audible, and they say, "Thanks Kevin Feige, MCU." This is probably a pun from these two stars on Marvel's strict policy about leaking the film's essential details.

Watch the video

In the 2017 film Logan, Jackman announced his iconic retirement from the role of the superhero. The movie's marketing focused exclusively on the idea that Jackman would never play Wolverine again. In actuality, Wolverine was brutally killed and laid to rest as the movie came to a close.

The director of Logan, James Mangold, tweeted a video clip of Wolverine getting impaled on a log in that movie, which gave fans the impression that he was furious over the character's "unretirement."