David Warner, Titanic and The Omen actor, passes away at 80 due to cancer

Credit: Dcr955/Instagram

Hollywood actor David Waner, who appeared in blockbuster films including Titanic and The Omen, passes away at 80 after suffering from cancer. The news has been shared by his family.

As per the BBC report, his family shared the unfortunate news ‘with an overwhelmingly heavy heart’. “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," said his family in a statement to the BBC.

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken,” said his family.