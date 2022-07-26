Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

David Warner, Titanic and The Omen actor, passes away at 80 due to cancer

Titanic, The Omen actor David Warner passes away due to cancer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

David Warner, Titanic and The Omen actor, passes away at 80 due to cancer
Credit: Dcr955/Instagram

Hollywood actor David Waner, who appeared in blockbuster films including Titanic and The Omen, passes away at 80 after suffering from cancer. The news has been shared by his family.

As per the BBC report, his family shared the unfortunate news ‘with an overwhelmingly heavy heart’. “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," said his family in a statement to the BBC.

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken,” said his family.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.