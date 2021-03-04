David Schwimmer aka 'Ross Geller' teases 'Friends' reunion details, reveals when it will be shot

Headlines

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Video: Caught red-handed, Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exits the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

David Schwimmer aka 'Ross Geller' teases 'Friends' reunion details, reveals when it will be shot

The sitcom's reunion was first announced in February 2020 by HBO Max and was scheduled to premiere that May.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2021, 01:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'Friends' actor David Schwimmer recently revealed some new details regarding the upcoming 'Friends' reunion while finally sharing when the special will be shot. 

As per People magazine, Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar in the hit sitcom, confirmed in an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Wednesday that the upcoming HBO Max special, which will bring the core cast back together, will be taping soon.

Speaking about it, Schwimmer said, "It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I'm heading out to L.A."

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," added Schwimmer.

The conversation then turned to who is and who is not hosting the special when Andy Cohen asked if Ellen DeGeneres had been booked for the gig. However, Schwimmer shut down the possibility of DeGeneres' involvement, and then explained to Cohen that he is unsure if he can reveal who is hosting the reunion special. "I can tell you it's not Ellen, and it's not Billy Crystal. I can tell you who it's not, but that'll take a while, probably," the actor said.

The sitcom's reunion was first announced in February 2020 by HBO Max and was scheduled to premiere that May, but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Lisa Kudrow, who played the eclectic Phoebe Buffay in the series, revealed in January that she and her costars have already shot some scenes for the reunion. "There are different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. Kudrow also clarified that the cast will not be reprising their iconic Friends characters, but chatting as themselves. 

The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars back together.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons from 1994 through 2004 and starred Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp rolls out new video call feature for Apple iPhones, users can also silent unknown calls

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

After Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring, Nigar Sultana asks her team to walk out of joint photograph

Zeenat Aman lists down ‘rules of engagement’ for Instagram followers, has a warning for trolls

Is Bill Gates engaged to Paula Hurd? Microsoft co-founder’s representative reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE