David Letterman's video of sucking Jennifer Aniston's hair in 1998 interview surfaces, Twitterati slam talk show host

A clip from Jennifer Aniston's 1998 interview with talk show host David Letterman has now circulated on the Internet. This clip which was controversial back then has become a topic of discussion wherein the talk show is being slammed by the netizens. In the video, David is seen sucking on Jennifer's hair and the actor looks visibly uncomfortable during the stint. She is left traumatised and Letterman even talks about it.

The video has David saying, "Forgive me if this is rude. I just want to try one thing." He then moves towards Jennifer and puts his hand on her shoulder. Letterman tries to take her hair with his mouth and she stops him but the talk show continues with his stint despite the Friends star being uncomfortable.

Jennifer then says, "That was something that I’ll never forget!"

Check out the video below:

Slamming Letterman, several Twitterati wrote against him. One of the users tweeted, "Why did David Letterman put Jennifer Aniston’s hair in his mouth back in the day? I'm so confused."

While another Twitterati wrote, "Can't get over how creepy and disturbing this clip of Jennifer Aniston on Letterman is."

Earlier David Letterman was called out for his interview with Lindsay Lohan wherein he spoke about her then rehab stint.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer is currently busy with the shoot of her second season of The Morning Show which is an Apple TV original series. In the show, she co-stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.