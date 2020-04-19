David Bowie's guitarist Matthew Seligman dies at 64 due to complications from coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has been taking the world by the storm with many scared for their or their loved one's lives. Many Hollywood celebs actors and musicians have also lost their lives owing to COVID-19. Musician Matthew Seligman, especially known as the bass player for the former rock band The Soft Boys, died from complications due to coronavirus. He was 64.

The news of his death was shared on Facebook on Friday by Robyn Hitchcock, the former group's frontman. He wrote, "I’m writing this as Matthew Seligman slips out of this life and into wherever souls go next. Everybody goes, but none of us were expecting Matthew to leave us so abruptly, forever."

In addition to this, his former bandmate Thomas Dolby also took to his official Facebook account and shared that Matthew "suffered a catastrophic hemorrhagic stroke" after recently being admitted to St George’s Hospital in London for COVID-19.

Thomas wrote, "I am so sad to have to bear this terrible news. I have loved him as a friend and a fellow musician for 40 years." For the uninformed, Matthew joined the The Soft Boys in the late 1970s and was part of a play on the psychedelic band’s A Can of Bees (1979) and Underwater Moonlight (1980) albums.

Matthew's impressive discography also included playing alongside musicians such as David Bowie, The Waterboys, Thompson Twins, Morrissey, Chrissie Hynde, Sinead O’Connor, and Tori Amos, according to Billboard. The musician is survived by his partner, Mami; and his children, Daisy and Lily.