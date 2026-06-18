Daveigh Chase, known for Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, dies at 35

Actor Daveigh Chase, remembered by millions as the voice behind Disney's beloved character Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and as the terrifying Samara Morgan in The Ring, has died at the age of 35.

Actor Daveigh Chase, remembered by millions as the voice behind Disney's beloved character Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and as the terrifying Samara Morgan in The Ring, has died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, Chase passed away on Tuesday after battling serious health complications. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told the publication that she developed meningitis and a blood infection that eventually led to sepsis.

Boyfriend Shares Details About Her Final Days

Hernandez revealed that Chase had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles earlier this month due to malnutrition. He said her condition worsened after the infections spread through her body.

He told TMZ that complications from meningitis and sepsis ultimately caused her death. No further medical details have been shared publicly, and Chase's family has not released an official statement regarding the cause of death.

From Disney Darling To Horror Icon

Daveigh Chase became a household name in 2002 when she lent her voice to Lilo in Disney's animated hit Lilo & Stitch. She later returned to voice the character in the franchise's television series.

That same year, she voiced Chihiro Ogino in the English dub of the Oscar-winning Japanese animated film Spirited Away. She also left a lasting impression on horror fans with her role as Samara Morgan in The Ring. Her chilling performance earned her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

A Successful Career In Film And Television

After finding fame as a child actor, Chase continued working in both television and films. She played Rhonda Volmer in HBO's Big Love and appeared in 32 episodes of the series. Her other acting credits included Donnie Darko, Beethoven's 5th, ER, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Mercy.

In later years, she largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Family Launches Fundraiser

TMZ also reported that Chase's family has started a GoFundMe campaign following her death. The outlet noted that the actor had faced a few legal troubles after stepping away from Hollywood, but had mostly lived a private life in recent years.

Daveigh Chase's performances, from voicing one of Disney's most loved characters to starring in one of horror cinema's most memorable roles, remain an important part of early 2000s pop culture.