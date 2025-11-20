FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Daniel Radcliffe shares FIRST REACTION to Dominic McLaughlin playing Harry Potter in reboot web series: 'I hope you have the...'

OG Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, has sent his best wishes to Dominic McLaughlin, who is set to step into the shoes of "The Boy Who Lived" in the rebooted web series.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 10:40 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Daniel Radcliffe shares FIRST REACTION to Dominic McLaughlin playing Harry Potter in reboot web series: 'I hope you have the...'
Daniel Radcliffe, Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter
The upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. With the lead cast members already on board, the show has also gone into production, adding more to the hype. Amid the high anticipation among fans, the OG Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, has sent his best wishes to Dominic McLaughlin, who is set to step into the shoes of "The Boy Who Lived". During his appearance on 'Good Morning America', Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he wrote a letter to McLaughlin after the child actor was cast as the new Harry Potter for the TV series.

"I wouldn't say that anyone who is going to play Harry has to [reach out to me], but I know a few people working on the production. I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back," Radcliffe said, as quoted by Variety. Stating that he doesn't wish to become a "spectre" for the child actors, Radcliffe added, "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did -- I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time'".

Also read: World's most expensive series costs more than Rs 34000 crore, Rs 11000 crore alone spent on sets, 1 episode costs Rs 800 crore, it's not GoT, LOTR, but..

He further continued, "And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

While Dominic McLaughlin will be seen in the role of the lead protagonist, Arabella Stanton will essay the character of Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.

Filming for the series began in July. Other stars who have joined the cast include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, according to People. The Harry Potter series is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
