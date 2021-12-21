Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for HBO Max's Harry Potter special 'Return to Hogwarts'

The much-anticipated trailer for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" has finally been released by HBO Max on Monday, 20 December. Streaming on January 1, 2022, it is an upcoming special that will reunite the three main lead actors - Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Stone who portrayed the memorable characters of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the wizarding franchise. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", which kicked off the eight-film series, was released in November 2001, and the special will commemorate the franchise's 20th anniversary.

The special will also include other cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Producer David Heyman and the four filmmakers - Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates - who directed eight films in the series will also make appearances.

Emma says, "It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed." Grint adds that he feels it is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and recollect the wonderful memories. Radcliffe mentions what scared him the most after the franchise got over. He says, "The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaning thing in our life was done and there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and be like, 'It wasn't though'."

Ralph Fiennes, who plays the main antagonist Lord Voldemort, revealed that it was her sister who helped her in his decision to agree to the role. His sister had children aged around 10-12 years around the time when Ralph was offered Harry Potter films. He had asked her sister about the character and she had responded, "What? You're being asked to play Voldemort?! You've got to do it!"

As the three trio of friends talk in the Gryffindor common room, Emma says, "When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer." Rupert Grint adds, "It's a strong bond that we'll always have. We're family. And we will always be part of each other's life."

J.K. Rowling, the author of the beloved book series on which the franchise is based, was not interviewed for the HBO Max special and will be shown in only archival footage about the movies.



(With inputs from ANI)