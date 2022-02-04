Dakota Johnson to enter Spider-verse, might play Madame Web in spin-off

Actor Dakota Johnson could soon be suiting up to play her first superhero role as she is in talks to play Madame Web in Sony`s upcoming `Spider-Man` spinoff. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actor might play the title character in `Madame Web`, the Sony spinoff centred on the Spider-Man character. S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the feature, which is part of Sony`s growing stable of films based on Marvel characters.

The film is centred on Madame Web, a mutant with psychic sensory powers making her able to predict the future of other superheroes in the universe. Web will be the first female superhero in the Sony Pictures` Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Deadline.

In the comic books, Web is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that forces her to use a life support system. She guides others rather than risking her own life in conflict. Clarkson, the writer and director of `Jessica Jones` and `The Defenders`, is set to helm the project with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the script.

Sony is developing the film following the success of `Spider-Man: No Way Home`. In addition to `Madame Web`, Sony is expanding the Spider-Verse to include films starring `Venom`, `Morbius and Kraven`.

Madame Web would also mark Johnson`s first major franchise since `Fifty Shades of Grey`. Most recently, Johnson is starred in the critically acclaimed `The Lost Daughter` and Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner `Cha Cha Real Smooth`