Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio as Best Actor, One Battle After Another wins 3 awards, winners' list OUT

One Battle After Another, a subversive comedy centred on radical politics, was named Best Picture at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards. The film also won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, according to Variety. On the film front, Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro's re-imagining of the classic horror tale, and Sinners, a vampire drama set in the Jim Crow South, emerged as major winners with four awards each. Frankenstein earned honours including Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi, along with wins for production design, hair and makeup, and costume design. Sinners won awards for original screenplay, casting and score, while its 20-year-old star Miles Caton was named Best Young Performer.

In television categories, Adolescence led the limited-series field with four awards, including Best Limited Series, and acting wins for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty. Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a Limited Series for All Her Fault, as per the outlet. The Pitt was named Best Drama Series and earned acting awards for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa. 'The Studio' won Best Comedy Series, with creator Seth Rogen taking Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Ike Barinholtz winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, while Janelle James earned Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary. Rhea Seehorn was named Best Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus, and Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance.

In film acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Timothee Chalamet earned Best Actor for Marty Supreme. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons. Netflix's viral sensation KPop Demon Hunters was named best animated feature and also earned a prize for best song for its chart-topping hit Golden. The Secret Agent, a drama set during Brazil's military junta, won best foreign language film, according to Variety.

Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. In her opening monologue, she paid tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner, recalling his warmth and generosity, and describing him as "the nicest guy in Hollywood," while reflecting on the impact he had on those who knew him, according to Variety.

Check out the complete list of winners

Film

Best Picture: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best Young Performer: Miles Caton – Sinners

Best Casting/Ensemble: Francine Maisler – Sinners

Best Comedy (Film): The Naked Gun

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau – Frankenstein

Best Cinematography: Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams

Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley – Frankenstein

Best Editing: Stephen Mirrione – F1

Best Stunt Design: Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Best Hair and Makeup: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey – Frankenstein

Best Sound: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John – F1

Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Score: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Best Song: Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent

Television

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Best Comedy Series: The Studio

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Actor, Drama Series: Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Actress, Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Best Actor, Comedy Series: Seth Rogen – The Studio

Best Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor, Limited Series/Movie: Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Best Actress, Limited Series/Movie: Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Best Supporting Actor, Drama: Tramell Tillman – Severance

Best Supporting Actress, Drama: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy: Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy: Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series/Movie: Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series/Movie: Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Best Animated Series: South Park

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Comedy Special: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

