Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio as Best Actor, One Battle After Another wins 3 awards, winners' list OUT

HOLLYWOOD
The 31st annual Critics' Choice Awards was held Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro's re-imagining of the classic horror tale, and Sinners, a vampire drama set in the Jim Crow South, emerged as major winners with four awards each.
One Battle After Another, a subversive comedy centred on radical politics, was named Best Picture at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards. The film also won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, according to Variety. On the film front, Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro's re-imagining of the classic horror tale, and Sinners, a vampire drama set in the Jim Crow South, emerged as major winners with four awards each. Frankenstein earned honours including Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi, along with wins for production design, hair and makeup, and costume design. Sinners won awards for original screenplay, casting and score, while its 20-year-old star Miles Caton was named Best Young Performer.
In television categories, Adolescence led the limited-series field with four awards, including Best Limited Series, and acting wins for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty. Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a Limited Series for All Her Fault, as per the outlet. The Pitt was named Best Drama Series and earned acting awards for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa. 'The Studio' won Best Comedy Series, with creator Seth Rogen taking Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Ike Barinholtz winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.
Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, while Janelle James earned Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary. Rhea Seehorn was named Best Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus, and Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance.
In film acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Timothee Chalamet earned Best Actor for Marty Supreme. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons. Netflix's viral sensation KPop Demon Hunters was named best animated feature and also earned a prize for best song for its chart-topping hit Golden. The Secret Agent, a drama set during Brazil's military junta, won best foreign language film, according to Variety.
Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. In her opening monologue, she paid tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner, recalling his warmth and generosity, and describing him as "the nicest guy in Hollywood," while reflecting on the impact he had on those who knew him, according to Variety.
Check out the complete list of winners
Film
Best Picture: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Best Young Performer: Miles Caton – Sinners
Best Casting/Ensemble: Francine Maisler – Sinners
Best Comedy (Film): The Naked Gun
Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters
Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau – Frankenstein
Best Cinematography: Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams
Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
Best Editing: Stephen Mirrione – F1
Best Stunt Design: Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Best Hair and Makeup: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey – Frankenstein
Best Sound: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John – F1
Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Score: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Best Song: Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent
Television
Best Drama Series: The Pitt
Best Comedy Series: The Studio
Best Limited Series: Adolescence
Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Actor, Drama Series: Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best Actress, Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Best Actor, Comedy Series: Seth Rogen – The Studio
Best Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor, Limited Series/Movie: Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Best Actress, Limited Series/Movie: Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Best Supporting Actor, Drama: Tramell Tillman – Severance
Best Supporting Actress, Drama: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy: Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy: Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series/Movie: Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series/Movie: Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Best Animated Series: South Park
Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game
Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best Comedy Special: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Best Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The 31st Critics Choice Awards was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.