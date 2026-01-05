Critics Choice Awards 2026: Rob, Michele Reiner honoured weeks after their tragic killing, host Chelsea Handler recalls their 'tireless efforts' in...

Late filmmaker Rob Reiner was posthumously honoured at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, held three weeks after he and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were tragically murdered, according to Page Six. The tribute was led by host Chelsea Handler, who remembered Rob Reiner as "the nicest guy in Hollywood" during her opening monologue at the awards ceremony. Handler reflected on Reiner's personal warmth, professional generosity and the impact he had on those around him.

"When you were in a conversation with him, he was present, he was focused and he was funny," Handler said. "And he would ask you tons of questions." Her remarks were met with applause from the audience, many of whom stood in acknowledgement of the late filmmaker's contributions to the industry.

Handler also spoke about the couple's long-standing commitment to humanitarian and social causes. According to Page Six, she highlighted that their work was guided by a strong moral compass. "Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts for so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea -- decency," she added. "That we should all look out for each other."

Rob Reiner, 78 and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14. The couple were reportedly dead for several hours before they were found by their daughter, Romy, 28, as per the outlet. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed their official causes of death as "multiple sharp force injuries." The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Following an autopsy, their bodies were cremated and their remains were returned to their oldest son, Jake, as per Page Six.

According to the couple's death certificates obtained by Page Six on December 23, Rob and Michele were killed within "minutes" of receiving "multiple sharp force injuries" with a "knife, by another." In a major development in the case, the couple's son, Nick Reiner, was arrested on December 14 in connection with the deaths of his parents. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. As per Page Six, Nick Reiner is scheduled to be arraigned on January 7, 2026. Meanwhile, the 31st Critics Choice Awards are being held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, bringing together prominent figures from film and television.