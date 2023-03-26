Search icon
Creed III and Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested on alleged assault charge in New York, details inside

After arresting the Creed III and Marvel star Jonathan Majors in an alleged assault, the Police said that the woman was taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries to her head and neck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Credit: Jonathan Majors fanpage/Instagram

Creed III and Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York after being accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute, said the New York Police Department on Saturday.

Jonathan Majors’ representative, while speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” Police stated that they responded after a call was made to 911 from an apartment in Chelsea. According to the statement released by Police, “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

The woman was taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries to her head and neck, said the police. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” the statement read.

For the unversed, Jonathan Majors featured in Creed IIII, Devotion, The Harder They Fall, Lovecraft Country, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quamtumania, Loki, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Magazine Dreams, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Da 5 Bloods, White Boy Rick.

 

