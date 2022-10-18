Creed 3: Michael B Jordan becomes director of his upcoming sports drama without Rocky aka Sylvester Stallone

Creed 3

Creed III: The trailer and poster of Micheal B Jordan starrer Creed 3 are out, and it promises to be an emotional rollercoaster ride. With the upcoming film, the lead star has also become the director of the franchise and taken the mantle from Ryan Coogler. The Black Panther director Coogler has directed the first two instalments of the series, and they received high critical acclaim with commercial success.

In the trailer, we get to see that a successful Adonis Creed (Micheal) is living a peaceful life with his family. However, soon he confronts his past, and it takes him on a journey of repenting his guilt, lending a shoulder to a brother-like friend, who later turns into his biggest foe. The story of Creed III does have a similarity with Sly's Rocky V. The 199 film was also on similar lines, where Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) trains Tommy Gunn (Tommy Morrison), but the latter betrays and turns up against him.

Watch the trailer

Creed III is the third instalment of the sports drama franchise that was started with Creed (2015) and Creed II (2019). Helmed by Jordan, Creed is the spin-off of Sylvester Stallone's famous franchise Rocky. With Creed, Rocky stepped down as the lead star, and he became a mentor to support Adonis. With Creed, Rocky makes amends with his past, and even finds peace with his estranged son.

In the trailer of Creed III, Rocky was just mentioned, and there was no glimpse of Stallone. As per the narrative of the franchise, Rocky took a permanent retirement from boxing at the end of Creed II, and he reunites with his family. Sylvester is a producer of the film, and his cameo will be anticipated among die-hard Rocky fans. Creed III will release in cinemas on March 2023.