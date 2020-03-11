Coronavirus scare: Chris Hemsworth cancels 'Extraction' promotion in India

Chris Hemsworth shot for his upcoming action film titled Extraction in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 2018. The handsome star was all set to promote the film in India, however, he has cancelled the trip to the country due to ongoing coronavirus scare. As per reports, along with the director of Extraction, Sam Hargrave, Chris was set to visit Mumbai on March 16, 2020. The actor and the makers are making sure to not risk their health due to the promotions.

Confirming the same, a source from Netflix said in a statement, "Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved and the travel advisory issued, the event has been called off." Meanwhile talking about Extraction, the film was earlier titled Dhaka. In the film, Chris plays the role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary, who embarks on a deadly mission when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

While talking about shooting for the film in India, the Thor star had told IANS, "I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people."

Chris added, "After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was a loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have a huge appreciation for that."

Extraction also marks Randeep Hooda's debut in Hollywood and the film will be streamed on April 24, 2020.