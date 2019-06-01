CONFIRMED! Robert Pattinson turns Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

Headlines

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

CONFIRMED! Robert Pattinson turns Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial about the Caped Crusader. He has succeeded Ben Affleck.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 12:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial about the Caped Crusader.

The 33-year-old actor succeeds Ben Affleck who played the part in three films -- "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League".

According to Variety, Pattinson has closed the deal with Warner Bros for taking on the role in Reeves' film, titled "The Batman".

Affleck was also supposed to helm "The Batman". Reeves came on board as the director after his exit.

The superhero drama begins pre-production soon and the filming is expected to start by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Reeves will also produce "The Batman" with his "Planet of the Apes" collaborator Dylan Clark. The film has a release date of June 25, 2021.

Pattinson broke out on the Hollywood scene after playing vampire Edward Cullen opposite Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan in "Twilight" series.

But after the franchise ended, the actor switched to indie projects with films such as "Cosmopolis", "Good Time" and most recently "High Life".

Pattinson is set to work with filmmaker Christopher Nolan on his next "Tenet", which also features John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki.

In 2019, he will be seen in the films "The Lighthouse", "The King" for Netflix and "Waiting for the Barbarians".

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple may soon stop offering support on social media platforms

Meet actress who owns Rs 150 crore company, Rs 25 crore home, not Nayanthara, Priyanka, Samantha, Aishwarya, Deepika

DNA TV Show: China's strategic move in Aksai Chin raises concern

Centre reduces domestic LPG gas cylinder price by Rs 200 for all users

Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed gives humorous reply after journalist calls him 'Chacha' and Babar Azam 'Bhatija'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE