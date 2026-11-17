It's been 21 years since the last Bond casting, and 20 years since the release of Casino Royale, Daniel Craig's first film as British Spy 007.

After months of speculation, 007 fans finally got their new James Bond. On Monday, actor Robert Pattinson (Twilight, The Batman) was officially announced as the new British Spy, taking the mantle of MI6 agent from Daniel Craig. The production house dropped an introductory video of Robert, appearing as the spy in the classic black tuxedo, holding the pistol with a silencer towards the screen. The video ends with James Bond will return, and went viral in no time. It's been 21 years since a new actor was signed as James Bond, and 20 years since the release of Casino Royale, the first film of the last 007, Daniel Craig. Robert is a step away from traditional Bond castings, which tend to be relatively unknown actors.

Here's the first glimpse of Robert as James Bond

Netizens divided over the new 007 agent?

Robert's announcement as James Bond has left the internet divided. While a certain section of netizens are celebrating the decision, calling Robert 'Gen-Z James Bond' and 'generational casting'. However, on the other side, a few netizens are also calling out the decision and calling it an 'impossible task' to carry forward the legacy left by Craig. A netizen wrote, "He looks more like a villain than a hero." Another netizen wrote, "After all that waiting... this is what we get? Disappointing!" One of the netizens supported Robert and wrote, "I’m old enough to remember when Daniel Craig was first announced as James Bond; there was severe backlash (and even a website dedicated against his casting). Turns out he was the best Bond yet. Lesson: wait till the movie comes out before freaking out over who got the role. Robert Pattinson could be amazing."

Actors who played James Bond before Daniel Craig

Before Robert, 007 was played by Daniel Craig (2006-2021), Pierce Brosnan (1995-2002), Timothy Dalton (1987–1989), Roger Moore (1973–1985), George Lazenby (1969), David Niven (1967), Sean Connery (1962-1983), and Barry Nelson (1954). The release date and other cast member announcements for Robert's 007 have yet to be made.