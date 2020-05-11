Comedian-actor Jerry Stiller passes away; son Ben Stiller confirms

Legendary American comedian and actor Jerry Stiller passed away at the age of 92. He was also the father of the Hollywood actor Ben Stiller who took to his Twitter page and broke the sad news. He tweeted, "I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry was popular for the role of Frank Costanzas in the 90s sitcom Seinfeld. He was also seen on the show, The King of Queens. Jerry also shared screen space with Ben in the movies namely Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid and Zoolander 2.

Check out the tweet below:

He was married to American actor Anne Meara until her death which took place in the year 2015. Talking about his work, Jerry was known to play the roles of frantic and angry yet contemplative characters.

Jerry had made his acting debut in the year 1974 with the film, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. His last movie outing was in the year 2016 in Zoolander 2 alongside his son Ben.

RIP!