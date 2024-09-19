Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

'I never expected that…': Anant Ambani's nanny's shocking revelation about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Bihar: 15 people held for torching 21 houses in Nawada, government says more arrests likely

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

8 sleepiest animals in the world

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूट��ा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

Coldplay confirms India concert in 2025, here are all the details for the much-awaited concert.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets
Coldplay concert in India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Known for belting out hits such as 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars', 'The Scientist' and 'Fix You', British rock band Coldplay is set to take the stage in India's entertainment capital, Mumbai for the second time. They will be performing on January 18 and 19.

This is the second time that Coldplay, which consist of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

The band will perform at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai as a part of the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour. It follows the sellout success of the band's summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new shows in the UK.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour is also traveling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

The set list for the band includes tracks like 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime' into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands. Meanwhile, Coldplay's upcoming new album, 'Moon Music' is set to release on October 4, 2024, each LP is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

The band recently issued an update on their sustainability initiatives, revealing that, on a show-by-show comparison, the current tour has so far produced 59% less CO2e emissions. Tickets for the band's Mumbai concert will go live on September 22, 2024, on BookMyShow. Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who dropped out of IIT, now runs Rs 3154000 crore company, richer than his boss, has net worth of...

Meet man who dropped out of IIT, now runs Rs 3154000 crore company, richer than his boss, has net worth of...

India beat China 1-0 to clinch record fifth Asian Champions Trophy title

India beat China 1-0 to clinch record fifth Asian Champions Trophy title

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1680162 crore firm to join Azim Premji’s company, works as...

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1680162 crore firm to join Azim Premji’s company, works as...

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement