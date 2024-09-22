Coldplay India tour: Missed out on Mumbai concert tickets? Here’s how you can get a ‘second chance’

Coldplay has announced a third show in Mumbai amid heavy demand. Here's when the tickets are set to go live.

The American rock band Coldplay is set to return to India after almost 9 years in 2025 with concerts in Mumbai. The tickets for the concert opened today and are selling like hotcakes. The craze amongst the fans is so much so that the BookMyShow, where the tickets for the concert went live also crashed in the process. While some people might be dancing with joy after getting the tickets, there are others who might be drowning in sorrow after missing out on the tickets for Mumbai concerts.

However, let us tell you, you still have a ‘second chance’. The band on Sunday added that due to the high demand for the concert a third show in Mumbai has been added. Taking to the Twitter account the band revealed the time to book the tickets on BookMyShow and wrote, "Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January 2025. Tickets are on sale at 2 PM IST today, at BookMyShow."

Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today, at https://t.co/4CTfg2kbGU pic.twitter.com/ScYDrRkDIc — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 22, 2024

If you still miss out on these, you still stand a chance as, on September 19 it was announced that the Coldplay tickets would go live on September 22, and in the same announcement it was also announced that Coldplay will launch a limited number of Infinity Tickets for the India tour. Now, it has been revealed that the limited number of Infinity Tickets will be available for the shows at 12 PM IST on Friday, November 22, 2024 on BookMyShow.

What are Infinity Tickets?

Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay concert to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. The price of the tickets will be Rs 2000 and must be bought in pairs.

With these tickets, Coldplay offers the fans with a surprise seating which means the seat location will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show and can be throughout the venue.

The tickets for the concert ranged from Rs 2500 to Rs 12500. The highest ticket prices are set at Rs 35,000 for the Lounge section, which includes premium services such as food and beverage options, an elevated viewing deck, dedicated entry lanes, and exclusive restrooms.

The set list for the band includes tracks like 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime' into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands. Meanwhile, Coldplay's upcoming new album, 'Moon Music' is set to release on October 4, 2024, each LP is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Coldplay is set to perform in India in January 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The concert promises an unforgettable experience with stadium bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.