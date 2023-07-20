Cillian Murphy's insane diet of only 'one almond a day' to prepare for Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt reveals details

Cillian Murphy reportedly only ate an almond a day to prepare for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, co-actor Emily Blunt has revealed.

Christopher Nolan's upcoming biographical drama Oppenheimer is all set for release. The film is already getting lowing reviews following press screenings across the world, with specia praise for the lead actor Cillian Murphy. In a recent interview, Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenhemimer's common-law wife Kitty, revealed Murphy's crazy preparation for the role.

Oppenheimer is based on the life of a theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and follows the birth of the first atomic bomb through America's secret Manhattan Project. Cillian Murphy plays the titular scientist. Recently in an interview with Extra, Emily revealed that Cillian only ate one almond in a day to transform into J Robert Oppenheimer, as the role required drastic changes to his diet and physique. Emily said, “He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated.”

Cillian himself admitted in a conversation with The New York Times in May this year, “I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right. I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, and existed on martinis and cigarettes.”

Cillian Murphy is known for his roles in films like Inception, Batman Begings, and 28 Days Later, and perhaps best known for playing Tommy Shelby in The Peaky Blinders.

Oppenheimer also features a star-studded ensemble, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The film releases globally on July 21. It will clash at the box office with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.