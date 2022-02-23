Headlines

Cillian Murphy's FIRST look from Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' unveiled

'Oppenheimer' has a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

Universal Pictures has released the first look from the legendary director Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. Cillian Muphy portrays the titular role of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biographical drama film.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Universal Pictures shared the first look from the film and wrote, "First look of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's epic thriller also stars Emily Blunt, Oscar Winners Matt Damon and Rami Malek and Oscar Nominees Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh." The star-studded cast of the film also includes Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, and David Krumholtz.

Fans have already declared the film as a masterpiece seeing its huge star cast. An Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "The Movie. The Cast. The Director every notes are hitting perfect here.", another wrote, "Pleased to finally see Cillian doing the lead role in one of Nolan's film. Brilliant actor!". Another netizen commented, "My most anticipated film in the foreseeable future", while another wrote, "Cool. Can't wait for Nolan's next masterpiece."

In the monochrome snapshot, Murphy is pictured staring intently while smoking a cigarette, which is true to the historical record. Oppenheimer was a chain smoker who eventually suffered from throat cancer. For the unversed, Oppenheimer was one of the fathers of the A-bomb during the Second World War, who later found his loyalty to the United States questioned by hawkish government officials.

'Oppenheimer' is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Universal has called the film an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it".

Slated to release on July 21, 2023, 'Oppenheimer' is Nolan's twelfth film after the director has helmed blockbusters such as 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Inception', 'Interstellar', 'Dunkirk', and 'Tenet'.

(With inputs from ANI)

