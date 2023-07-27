Headlines

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer's controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'sometimes you have to…'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Cillian Murphy finally breaks silence on Oppenheimer's controversial sex scene.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy popularly known for his role in Peaky Blinders, is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Oppenheimer. The movie has been grabbing headlines because of the controversial sex scene in the movie and the actor has finally broken the silence on it. 

In an interview with GQ British, when asked about all the ‘chatter’ around the controversial sex scene in Oppenheimer and whether sex scenes are needed at all, Cillian Murphy revealed that the sex scenes in the movie are ‘vital’ and said, “I think they were vital in this in this movie. I think the relationship that he has with Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film.” 

He added, “I think if they're key to the story then they're worthwhile. Listen, no one likes doing them, they're the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it.” 

Earlier, filmmaker Christopher Nolan also talked about the controversial sex scene in the movie and told The Insider, “When you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story."

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a Hollywood movie made on the life of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who is often known as the father of atomic bomb. The movie showed his journey from a student to a national hero and then a villain. 

The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and Kenneth Branagh and has been grabbing positive responses from the audience. The movie was released in theatres on July 21 and is being widely loved by the audience.

Read Oppenheimer’s India connect: Father of atomic bomb got ‘Top Secret’ letter from Jawaharlal Nehru, know why

 

