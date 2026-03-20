Chuck Norris, Hollywood's iconic action star, passes away 10 days after turning 86, his last Insta post will leave you emotional

Martial artist and celebrated cinema icon Chuck Norris breathed his last on March 19, 2026. His demise has left several fans heartbroken.

Hollywood's legendary action star, martial artist Chuck Norris, passed away on March 19. He was 86. Born as Carlos Ray, Chuck's demise was confirmed by his family in a statement, confirming the "sudden passing' of the action icon. Sadly, 10 days before his death, Chuck celebrated his 86th birthday, and he looked like he'd stop ageing. Chuk's demise has certainly left his fans across the world heartbroken and shocked. Popularly known for his performance in the action crime series Walker, Texas Ranger and also the martial arts film The Way Of The Dragon, with Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris earned a loyal fan following across the globe, and later he even became a pop culture icon, with several Chuck Norris memes that kept him relevant even among the young generation.

Chuck Norris' family on his demise

In the statement, Chuck's family mourned his demise "with heavy hearts," and wrote, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. The note further read, "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

Chuck Norris's last Instagram post will make you emotional

On his Instagram, Chuck shared a reel of his professional training with a black belt martial arts coach. The reel consists his training montage with his views on health and fitness. Chuck, in his sleek look, proudly said that he isn't ageing, but taking the next level challenge. The reel was shared with the caption, "I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know ."

Check out Chuck Norris' last video

Chuck Norris' popular films include Way of the Dragon (1972), Good Guys Wear Black (1978), The Octagon (1980), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Missing in Action (1984), Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985), Code of Silence (1985), The Delta Force (1986), Firewalker (1986), and The Hitman (1991). Chuck Norris' last on-screen appearance was Zombie Plane (2026). His last major big-screen outing was Sylvester Stallone's The Expendables 2.