Christopher Nolan shares how The Dark Knight trilogy helped him in adapting The Odyssey: 'People want sincere interpretation'

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, alongside Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page and Benny Safdie. The Christopher Nolan directorial is slated to release in cinemas on July 17.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has described his upcoming film The Odyssey as rooted in the origins of superhero storytelling, likening the ancient Greek epic to modern comic book franchises. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nolan spoke about the influence of Homer and drew comparisons to contemporary cinematic universes.

"Even comic book culture, whether you're talking about Marvel or DC or all the rest, a lot of it comes directly from the Homeric Epics," Nolan said, adding, "The thing about Homer is, nobody knows if that was a person. Homer, in a way, is the sort of George Lucas of his time." He added, "The thing about Homer, it is the Marvel of its day. It's very directly this desire for us to feel or believe gods could walk amongst us, and I think the modern comic book is kind of our expression of that."

Nolan also praised actor Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus in the film. "He's amazing. I've not worked with him before, but I would love to work with him again. I mean, he's just an incredible talent. He's so, so great," he said. The director further spoke about reuniting with actress Anne Hathaway, who plays Penelope in the film. Speaking about his recent project, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Nolan said, "I watched it last night. It was fabulous. With Emily Blunt as well. Terrific."

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page and Benny Safdie. The film is among the most anticipated releases of the 2026 summer season. Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer, was released to widespread acclaim and ran for three hours.

Speaking about adapting the classic epic, Nolan acknowledged the challenges involved. "Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility," he said. "What I learned from making The Dark Knight trilogy is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it," he added.

Nolan also noted that while The Odyssey remains an epic, its runtime will be shorter than Oppenheimer's. The film is slated for release on July 17.

READ | Will Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci return for The Devil Wears Prada 3? Director David Frankel shares major update