Christopher Nolan breaks silence on backlash for using 'daddy' in The Oddysey: 'It might bite me on the a**'

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland are set to visit Mumbai on July 10 and 11 for the India premiere of The Odyssey, ahead of its global theatrical release on July 17. The much-awaited film also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and others.

Many were surprised to see Tom Holland's Telemachus saying "dad is coming home", and Robert Pattison's Antinous mocking Holland's Telemachus with the words, "You're pining for a daddy that you didn't even know" in the trailer of The Odyssey, but it turns out that the use of modern English was intentional as director Christopher Nolan wanted an "earthy narrative". In his ambitious adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, Nolan took many creative decisions that sparked a debate online. The director, however, expected it. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nolan said he wanted to use "language that has emotional not intellectual meaning to people." "I was maybe being naïve, it might bite me on the a**, but I wanted an earthy narrative. To me it was a no-brainer," Nolan said.

Christopher Nolan's The Oddyssey: Plot, cast, and release details

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, the legendary King of Ithaca on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Anne Hathaway plays his devoted wife Penelope, while Tom Holland portrays their son Telemachus. Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, a suitor vying for Penelope's hand in marriage and Odysseus' throne. Zendaya stars as the goddess Athena, who guides Odysseus. The film also features Charlize Theron as Calypso, Lupita Nyong'o as both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, and and Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, alongside several other key figures from the ancient Greek epic. The much-awaited film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on July 17.

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland to attend The Odyssey India premiere



Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland are set to visit Mumbai on July 10 and 11 for the India premiere of The Odyssey, ahead of the film's global theatrical release. The visit underscores India's significance as one of Nolan's strongest international markets, with the Oscar-winning director enjoying a massive fan following among cinephiles. Nolan also shares a long-standing connection with India, having filmed some sequences of his 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet in Mumbai, while an iconic scene from his 2012 blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises was shot in Jodhpur.

READ | The Odyssey first reviews: Critics call Christopher Nolan film 'cinematic achievement', hail Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson's 'career-best' performances