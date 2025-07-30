Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

Mukesh Ambani wins again as Reliance Jio adds 19 lakh users in...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gains...

India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

Arjun Rampal remembers Rohit Bal with emotional tribute at India Couture Week: 'He was my...'

Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'

Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara

Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

The Krishna Effect: Sonic Wisdom for the 21st Century.

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true? Netizens say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara

Christopher Nolan recently spent four days filming the highly anticipated historical film The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson among others, in the disputed region of Western Sahara.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 04:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara
The Odyssey first look

TRENDING NOW

    Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is facing criticism for filming parts of his upcoming film The Odyssey in the Western Sahara, 70% of which is occupied by Morocco, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the director recently spent four days filming the highly anticipated historical film starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and more in the city of Dakhla, which has been deemed the capital of the Moroccan-administrative region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab.

    Why is Western Sahara a disputed region?

    Western Sahara is a disputed territory and is classified as "non-self governing" by the United Nations. Home to the Indigenous Sahrawi people, it's the last remaining African colonial state to achieve independence, with Morocco still claiming control over the majority of its land. However, a Morocco-proposed plan giving Western Sahara autonomy but Morocco ultimate sovereignty -- similar to Spain's relationship to the Canary Islands and Basque Country -- picked up steam last year with the support of the U.S., U.K. and France.

    Christopher Nolan urged to stop filming The Odyssey in Western Sahara

    Last week, after the shoot had wrapped in the region, the Western Sahara International Film Festival (aka FiSahara), which takes place in Sahrawi refugee camps in Algeria, put out a statement urging Nolan to stop production. "Dakhla is not just a beautiful place with cinematic sand dunes. First and foremost, it is an occupied and militarized city whose Indigenous Sahrawi population is subjected to brutal repression by the Moroccan occupation forces," the festival said, adding that the production should "stop filming in Dakhla and stand in solidarity with the Sahrawi people who have been under military occupation for 50 years and who are routinely imprisoned and tortured for their peaceful struggle for self-determination.

    On the other hand, Reda Benjelloun of the Moroccan Cinematographic Centre told a local outlet Medias24, last week that
    the production filming in Dakhla is "extremely important," marking the first major Hollywood production to do so. "Dakhla will indeed offer extraordinary opportunities in the future to foreign productions, which will find geography very different from other regions of Morocco," said Benjelloun.

    The Odyssey release date and other details

    The Odyssey, which adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic poem for the big screen, has also been filmed in Morocco, Greece and Italy. It is set for a theatrical release from Universal on July 17, 2026, with early tickets already selling out for IMAX 70mm screenings. Mounted on a budget of $250 million, it is Nolan's most expensive film and the first blockbuster to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

    READ | Tickets for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, sold out one year before its release

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40 films that never released, was called ‘unlucky’; he is now...
    Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40...
    EAM S Jaishankar claims PM Modi has 'corrected' Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistakes', takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
    EAM S Jaishankar takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
    Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be India’s first...’
    Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be In
    Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
    Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
    Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...
    Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
    Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
    When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
    Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
    Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
    Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE