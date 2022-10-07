Christian Bale says he owes his career to Leonardo DiCaprio, adds 'he gets to choose everything he does'

"All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first", Christan Bale sarcastically said.

Christian Bale's recent film Amsterdam, a period mystery comedy film set in the 1930s, has been released in the United States of America on October 7. In a recent interview, while promoting the David O. Russell directorial, Bale sarcastically stated that he owes his career to Leonardo DiCaprio and added that each and every role that he has received has been rejected by the Titanic star.

Speaking to GQ, the Batman Begins actor said, "Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand. It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first. Right? I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal."

It was reported that Leonardo rejected the psychological thriller film American Psycho before Bale was finalised to play Patrick Bateman, an investment banker who turns into a serial killer in the night, in the 2000 film. When the Thor: Love And Thunder actor was asked his reaction to such reports, he told the portal, "Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can’t do what he does. I wouldn’t want the exposure that he has either. And he does it magnificently. But I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is."



Apart from Bale, Amsterdam features an ensemble cast featuring Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift, and Robert De Niro among others.