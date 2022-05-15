Chris Rock opens up on Amber Heard’s defamation trial against Johnny Depp, says 'believe all women except her’

File Photo

During his Ego Death tour in London, comedian Chris Rock poked fun at actress Amber Heard amid her ongoing defamation case with ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. Chris addressed his audience throughout his performance, telling them to "believe all women except Amber Heard." The 57-year-old comedian joked about actor Will Smith's slap at the 94th Academy Awards 2022 on March 27 during a standup show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday.

Amber is now embroiled in a legal dispute with Johnny Depp, who has accused her of defamation. Amber wrote an op-ed in 2018 on surviving domestic violence, but she didn't address him by name. In Fairfax, Virginia, Amber is defending herself in a $50 million defamation trial.

Chris said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f*** is she on?

Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday while testifying in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp claiming that he had sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during a fight in Australia, shortly after the pair got married. Recounting the ordeal, the Aquaman actress said that the fight in Australia during filming of the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film in March 2015 was prompted by Depp`s jealousy and her concern about his drug use, Variety reported.



She said Depp had repeatedly hit her, threw bottles at her and choked her against a refrigerator, before finally getting her on top of a countertop and penetrating her with a bottle. "I remember just not wanting to move," she said. She said she remembered thinking, "Please, God, I hope it`s not broken.”