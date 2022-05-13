Chris Pratt remembers late actor Irrfan Khan, calls his Jurassic World co-star an 'elegant man'

Chris Pratt-Irrfan Khan

Chris Pratt is geared up to reprise his role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion. The upcoming film is the third instalment in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurrasic Park franchise. This will also be the final chapter in the franchise. While interacting with the media, Chris remembered his co-star, late actor Irrfan Khan who was an integral part of Jurassic World. In the 2015 film, Irrfan played the role of CEO of the Masrani Corporation, Simon Masrani, who owned the theme park.

While speaking to the Times of India, Pratt called the actor "an elegant man" who was powerful and soft at the same time. Chris asserted, "He was just such an elegant man… like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much.” The Guardians of the Galaxy actor further added, "He would bring so much to the role, just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful.”

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan died on 29 April 2020. The Piku actor was fighting against cancer for two years, and Angrezi Medium was his last film. Recently, during the Academy Awards, Irrfan was given a tribute in the Memoriam segment of the show.

Speaking about the upcoming Dino-adventure, The upcoming science-fiction action film concludes the series in an epic way as it brings the original trio of Jurrasic Park, Dr Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) with the primary characters of Jurassic World. The film will hit cinemas on June 10.