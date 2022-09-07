Search icon
Chris Pine's representative breaks silence on alleged video showing Harry Styles spitting on former actor

A video went viral in which Harry Styles was apparently seen spitting on Chris Pine at the world premiere of their film Don't Worry Darling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Chris Pine-Harry Styles/Twitter

Hollywood actor Chris Pine's representative has now dismissed all the claims, stating that actor Harry Styles spat on Pine during the world premiere of Don't Worry Darling. 

"This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," Pine's representative told Variety.

A video of actor Chris Pine went viral from the world premiere of Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling in which Styles apparently could be seen spitting on Pine although the act could not be 100% confirmed by the recordings. Soon after the video was shared on social media, Styles faced a lot of backlash from the netizens.

According to Variety, the reported Styles-Pine spitting incident was the latest debacle to strike the Don't Worry Darling press tour, which had been dogged by rumours of an apparent feud between director Olivia Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh for weeks. The two did not appear together on the Venice red carpet, nor did they embrace or glance at each other until after the film received a four-minute standing ovation from the Venice audience.

During a press conference at the Venice Film festival, Olivia Wilde stated, "Florence is a force, We are so grateful she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, and to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing." 

Don't Worry Darling is all set to hit the theatres on September 23.

