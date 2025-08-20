Chris Martin stands by Coldplay’s kiss cam tradition at concerts despite Astronomer CEO backlash: 'Life throws you...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision

Good news for Infosys employees, Narayana Murthy's firm gives 80% bonus payout; check details here

Will Moscow open its market to India if US does not roll back additional tariffs imposed for buying Russian oil? Russian diplomat in India says...

Opposition MPs tear controversial PM-CM bills, throw paper bits at Amit Shah during his speech in Lok Sabha, WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's The B***ds of Bollywood features THIS iconic song from Gupt, Rajiv Rai confirms giving rights for Rs...

Virat Kohli visited Anushka Sharma's Mumbai home multiple times before their wedding, reveals Vivek Agnihotri: 'Her father is...'

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms

'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story

Mirzapur Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime triller series to release on...., what to expect from next chapter

Secrets behind Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's perfect abs uncovered, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector explains

Good news for Infosys employees, Narayana Murthy's firm gives 80% bonus payout; check details here

Good news for Infosys employees, Narayana Murthy's firm gives 80% bonus payout;

Will Moscow open its market to India if US does not roll back additional tariffs imposed for buying Russian oil? Russian diplomat in India says...

Will Russia open market to India if US does not roll back additional tariffs?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Chris Martin stands by Coldplay’s kiss cam tradition at concerts despite Astronomer CEO backlash: 'Life throws you...'

Chris Martin, during Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" World Tour stop in Hull, England, addressed the crowd about the incident that unfolded last month in Massachusetts.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

Chris Martin stands by Coldplay’s kiss cam tradition at concerts despite Astronomer CEO backlash: 'Life throws you...'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin seems to have no plans to give up the famous "kiss cam" at the band's shows, even after it led to a viral scandal involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's ex-HR head, Kristin Cabot.

According to Page Six, Martin, during Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" World Tour stop in Hull, England, addressed the crowd about the incident that unfolded last month in Massachusetts.

"We've been doing [the Jumbotron] for a long time, and it is only recently that it became a... yeah," Martin told the crowd, hinting at the viral incident. "Life throws you lemons, and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you," he added.

The singer also interacted with fans, reading out signs from the crowd. Spotting one fan who had attended multiple shows, Martin thanked him for attending the show "three times in three months."

"You were at that Boston gig," the "Fix You" singer said. "Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle," he added, referring to the moment when Byron and Cabot were spotted canoodling on the "kiss cam" during the band's tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts last month.

The whole drama began on July 16 when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot appeared on the "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium.

Byron was seen putting his arms around Kristin, and both appeared to quickly hide their faces after realizing they were being shown on the big screen. The woman was seen briskly covering her face, while Byron ducked out of sight. Their awkward reaction, as they tried to dodge the camera, fueled speculation of an affair after Martin joked from the stage, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The clip exploded on social media, forcing Astronomer to place Byron and Cabot on leave. Within a day, Byron resigned from his role as CEO, as per Page Six.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'6,4,4,4,4,4,4,4....': Prithvi Shaw makes BIG comeback, smashes century at Buchi Babu tournament, star opener says 'wants no...'
'6,4,4,4,4,4,4,4....': Prithvi Shaw makes BIG comeback, smashes century at Buch
Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more
Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check fea
Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode?
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours, lead India Day Parade in New York, wave national flag together: Watch
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours, lead India Day Parade
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: 'Animal lover' Rajesh Bhai's mother breaks silence over son's act, says he is...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: 'Animal lover' Rajesh Bhai's mother breaks silenc
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE