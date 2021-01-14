Chris Hemsworth wishes brother Liam Hemsworth a happy birthday with childhood photo, jokes it was clicked 3 years ago

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account and shared a priceless throwback photo with his brother Liam Hemsworth who is celebrating his 31st birthday today.

The childhood photo shows the Hemsworth Brothers twinning in yellow polo-neck t-shirts with black boxer shorts. Chris captioned the picture saying, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flies but you haven’t changed a bit."

Their other brother, Luke Hemsworth, is an actor as well. He also had a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok as an Asgardian actor playing Thor in a theatrical production.

Check it out here.

Chris made his first big-budget movie appearance was as Kirk's dad in 2009's Star Trek reboot, but the actor is most known to audiences for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has played for almost a decade.

On the work front, Chris will follow up on the success of last year's 'Extraction' with a new film for Netflix. The film is 'Escape from Spiderhead' directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The film is based in the near future where two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

He is also set to appear in a guest role in Marvel's Disney+ series What If...?, which explores what would happen if major MCU events occurred differently.

As for Liam, he recently appeared in the action TV series Most Dangerous Game and scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, but it's unclear if the planned second season will be able to move forward.