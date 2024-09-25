Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Chris Hemsworth says he loves India and he has never seen anything like Indian fans.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Five years ago, fans in a theatre in India celebrated the entry of Thor in Avenger: Infinity War by throwing popcorn in the air. It is an enduring image and nothing like he had seen before, says actor Chris Hemsworth whose role as the superhero propelled him to the dizzying heights of stardom.

"I love India. I love Indian fans," the Hollywood star told PTI, adding that footage from that screening comes to his mind every time he visits India. India is also where he shot a significant portion of his 2020 movie "Extraction". "I remember the 'Bring Me Thanos' moment during Infinity War.

There was footage of a cinema hall in India where that happened and people (were) throwing popcorn on the chair, I'd never seen anything like it. "Every time I go to India, I think of that moment," the Australian actor added in the virtual interview.

The scene features the actor as Thor, making a spectacular entry during a battle sequence in the 2018 movie and thundering "Bring Me Thanos", a dare to the enemy forces and the film's main villain Thanos. 

It is considered one of the most remembered moments in Hemsworth's portrayal of the iconic superhero, which he essayed in four stand alone films and four "Avengers" movies. The Hollywood superstar is now associated with another fan-favourite franchise, "Transformers". He appears as a voice actor in "Transformer One" and is hoping the film resonates with audiences in India in a similar way. "Transformers One", an animated film which released in Indian theatres last week, serves as the prequel to the franchise's earlier live-action movies, which revolved around two factions of alien robots, the Autobots and the Decepticons, who have the ability to transform into vehicles and machines, and are engaged in an eternal war.

The animated movie has a "similar energy" to the MCU, said the actor, who has voiced the character of Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots. "The themes in there are relatable to audiences across the globe. And it has a great sense of humour and a huge amount of heart, visually stunning. This film really is epic and we're all incredibly proud of it," Hemsworth added. Touted as the "first-ever fully CG-animated 'Transformers' movie", the movie explores the untold story of Optimus Prime and Megatron's friendship before they became sworn enemies and leaders of their respective groups.

Hemsworth said he recently saw the film and was blown away by what director Josh Cooley has done with it. "(It's) why you go to the cinema, the transportation to another universe and to be swept up with larger than life characters, but have them also be relatable. I think people in India are going to love it," the actor said. "Transformers One" also features the voices of actors Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence FishburnQe and Jon Hamm. The Paramount Pictures India film is currently playing in theatres in English and Hindi, in 2D, 3D, 4DX and IMAX formats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement