Chris Hemsworth announces 'Extraction' trailer release date, says 'my time in India was unforgettable'

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth aka Thor had a special message for his Indian fans ahead of his new action film, Extraction, also starring Randeep Hooda, which was majorly shot in several cities across the nation.

In the video, Chris who is currently quarantining in Australia amid the coronavirus crisis also apologised for not being able to visit India as was planned. "Namaste India. Chris Hemsworth here, coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning. But you know what’s happening in the world at the moment. I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone, so I wanted to share something I hope you all will enjoy," he said.

Chris further added that it was an honour for him to work with some of the best local talents on the film and that the trailer would be released on Tuesday. For the uninformed, Extraction also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, and Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Extraction will see Chris laying the role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who embarks on a deadly mission when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.