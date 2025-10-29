FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child

The couple got married on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony on Cape Cod after making their relationship public earlier that year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 10:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
Hollywood star Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child together. Evans, 44, and Baptista, 28, welcomed the baby on October 24 in Massachusetts as per the entertainment news outlet TMZ. 

While no gender or name has been confirmed, the child marks the first for both the actors. The couple got married on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony on Cape Cod after making their relationship public earlier that year. 

Rumours of pregnancy began circulating when a fan account for the couple posted a Father's Day tribute, tagging both Alba and Chris' respective fathers. Alba's father Luiz Baptista left a sweet comment saying, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming."

Evans, who is most popular for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, was last seen in Celine Song's romantic drama Materialists and Romain Gavras' action comedy Sacrifice. He also portrayed superhero Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Baptista starred in a few Portuguese series and films such as A Impostora and Jogo Duplo before gaining recognition for leading the Netflix fantasy drama series Warrior Nun. She was last seen in the 2025 comedy thriller Borderline that also starred Samara Weaving, Ray Nicholson, and Jimmie Fails.

READ | India's highest-rated film on IMDb Top 250 was made in just Rs 20 crore; not 3 Idiots, Lagaan, RRR, Sholay, Andhadhun

