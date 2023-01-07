Chris Evans makes his relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista Instagram official with hilarious video

Chris Evans-Alba Baptista/Twitter

Chris Evans, who portrayed Captain America in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has broken the hearts of many young girls out there as the Avengers star has confirmed his relationship with the Portuguese actress Alba Baptista through a hilarious video that he posted on his Instagram.

On January 6, Chris shared a video on his Instagram Stories titled 'A look back at 2022' in which he and Alba were seen scaring each other as they are seen entering an empty room with their partner shouting randomly. Along with the video, Chris posted three red hearts emojis.

The 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba is dating the 41-year-old American actor for the last year. She starred in a few Portuguese series and films such as A Impostora and Jogo Duplo before gaining recognition for leading the Netflix fantasy drama series Warrior Nun, which ran for two seasons from 2020 to 2022.

Evans recently broke the internet when he was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in November 2022. "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about. (For me) Really this will just be a point of bullying, it's ripe for harassment", Chris joked in his interview given to the magazine.

In the same interview, the Knives Out actor also stated his plans for settling down with a wife and kids as he stated, "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them (admit) it wasn’t the work they made (that they are most proud of), it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."



