Check out Taron Egerton blast off as 'Rocketman' Elton John in new trailer

Paramount Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic Rocketman on Monday.

Dubbed as 'epic musical fantasy' the movie is reportedly the story of the pop icon's journey to the fame until the release of the titular hit in 1972.

The Kingsman star transformed into the Grammy-winner with the help of extravagant costumes and the accent he adapted. First look of Egerton as 'Candle in the Winds' singer was unveiled last week in which we could see him onboard a private jet, wearing oversized glasses, a gold lamé jacket, gold chains, and sparkling winged boots.

The trailer also showcases first look of the characters played by Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell, and Gemma Jones.

"There are moments in a rockstar's life that define who he is. And it is going to be a wild ride," says reel Elton John before launching into Rocketman.

Watch the video

Dexter Fletcher is directing the movie. Elton John and husband David Furnish are producing the movie alongside Kingsman director Matthew Vaugh.

Rocketman will reach theatres on May 31, 2019.