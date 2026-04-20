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Charlize Theron bashes Timothee Chalamet for 'reckless' comments on ballet and opera: 'AI can do his job in 10 years'

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Charlize Theron bashes Timothee Chalamet for 'reckless' comments on ballet and opera: 'AI can do his job in 10 years'

Slamming Timothee Chalamet for his "reckless" comment on ballet and opera, Charlize Theron said, "AI is going to be able to do his job i 10 years, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 06:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Charlize Theron bashes Timothee Chalamet for 'reckless' comments on ballet and opera: 'AI can do his job in 10 years'
Charlize Theron and Timothee Chalamet
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Hollywood star Charlize Theron has called out Timothee Chalamet for his controversial remarks that "no one cares" about opera or ballet, saying it was a "reckless comment on art forms". Chalamet made the controversial comments during "A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event" right in the middle of his Oscar campaign for Marty Supreme in February, leading to bashing on social media and from the art world.

Chalamet said that he didn't want theatrical movie going to end up like "ballet or opera," where artists want to "keep this thing alive" even though "no one cares" about it anymore. Theron is a trained ballet dancer who studied at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York and started dancing from the age of four. She stopped ballet after a knee injury but still has a lot of respect for what it taught her. 

In an interview with The New York Times, Theron was asked to comment on Chalamet's claim when she spoke about her respect for dancers. "Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time. But in 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothee's job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live."

"And we shouldn't s**t on other art forms. Dance taught me discipline. It taught structure. It taught hard work. It taught me to be tough. It’s borderline abusive. There were several times that I had blood infections from blisters that just never healed. And you don’t get a day off. I’m literally talking about bleeding through your shoes. And that’s something that you have to practice every single day, the mind-set of just, you don’t give up, there’s no other option, you keep going," she concluded.

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Charlize Theron bashes Timothee Chalamet for 'reckless' comments on ballet and opera: 'AI can do his job in 10 years'
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