Charlize Theron bashes Timothee Chalamet for 'reckless' comments on ballet and opera: 'AI can do his job in 10 years'
Anurag Basu reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You need a lot of courage to get into that character'
Exclusive: World Earth Day 2026: Rajpal Yadav believes machines can cause destruction, Avinash Tiwary suggests to 'be lazy' to protect nature
The SAP Transportation Management Expert Relied on to make High-Stakes Global Supply Chain Transformations
Bumrah's comeback, Buttler's ton and GT victory: Eoin Morgan makes 3 big predictions ahead of blockbuster GT vs MI clash
Not Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals; Netflix partners with these two IPL teams as Entertainment Partner
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film faces online backlash over alleged 'glorification of infidelity'
Pakistan’s diplomatic standing hits record low as Iran snubs peace facilitation role, Tehran rejects Islamabad’s pressure tactics amid Donald Trump's demands
TCS Nashik row: Nida Khan's interim bail rejected despite pregnancy claim, court notes BPO picnic photos; details here
Private plane crashes in Jashpur hill in Chhattisgarh; pilot, co-pilot dead
HOLLYWOOD
Slamming Timothee Chalamet for his "reckless" comment on ballet and opera, Charlize Theron said, "AI is going to be able to do his job i 10 years, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live."
Hollywood star Charlize Theron has called out Timothee Chalamet for his controversial remarks that "no one cares" about opera or ballet, saying it was a "reckless comment on art forms". Chalamet made the controversial comments during "A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event" right in the middle of his Oscar campaign for Marty Supreme in February, leading to bashing on social media and from the art world.
Chalamet said that he didn't want theatrical movie going to end up like "ballet or opera," where artists want to "keep this thing alive" even though "no one cares" about it anymore. Theron is a trained ballet dancer who studied at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York and started dancing from the age of four. She stopped ballet after a knee injury but still has a lot of respect for what it taught her.
In an interview with The New York Times, Theron was asked to comment on Chalamet's claim when she spoke about her respect for dancers. "Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time. But in 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothee's job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live."
"And we shouldn't s**t on other art forms. Dance taught me discipline. It taught structure. It taught hard work. It taught me to be tough. It’s borderline abusive. There were several times that I had blood infections from blisters that just never healed. And you don’t get a day off. I’m literally talking about bleeding through your shoes. And that’s something that you have to practice every single day, the mind-set of just, you don’t give up, there’s no other option, you keep going," she concluded.
READ | Deepika Padukone to continue shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King, Allu Arjun's Raaka in her second pregnancy