Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward files probate case as actor died without leaving behind will

In a recent piece of news, it has come to light that late actor Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward has sought judicial assistance to let her be an administrator with limited authority of the actor's estate. Boseman passed away earlier this year without leaving behind a will.

Ledward filed a probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to court documents, the "Black Panther" star "died intestate".

The documents revealed that the estimated value of Boseman`s estate is $938,500. Besides Ledward, his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman are the only other family members listed in the documents, reports etonline.com.

Boseman, best remembered for his role in 'Black Panther' died on August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43. Baseman was in his Los Angeles home with wife and family, when he breathed his last. Chadwick was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, however, the 'Black Panther' star did not make his diagnosis public. The MCU film released in 2018, two years after his diagnosis.

The actor and Ledward had secretly married before his death. They started dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer and reportedly even got engaged last year.

In a statement announcing his death, the late actor`s family confirmed that he had married Ledward.

Here's what the family statement read:

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Chadwick Boseman was first introduced in MCU with 'Captain America: Civil War'. He got his own movie 'Black Panther' just two years after its release, and 'Wakanda Forever' became an anthem all across after the film's theatrical release. Boseman's last appearance in MCU films was with 'Avengers: Endgame', where he stood and paid tribute to Tony Stark.

Before playing King T'Challa in 'Black Panther', Boseman found fame with Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown. He was also seen as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017's film 'Marshall'.

He also turned producer with '21 Bridges'. Chadwick was last seen on-screen in Spike Lee's film 'Da 5 Bloods' as the leader of a group of Black soldiers in the Vietnam War.

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and worked in TV in smaller appearances. The actor turned a film star in 2013 by playing baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013's '42'.

(With inputs from IANS)