FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'

Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?

Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence

Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71

The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas-starrer horror comedy that bombed at the box office

Microsoft's Bill Gates caught STD after sex with Russian girls, hid from wife? Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files claim

Vijay feels sorry for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row; looks up to Shah Rukh Khan, MGR, Jayalalithaa for his political career

Trump orders larger US naval Armada toward Iran to pressure nuclear talks, Tehran rejects threat

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's first reaction to Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra swearing in as Maharastra Deputy CM: 'Not aware'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence

Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’

Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71

Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away

The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas-starrer horror comedy that bombed at the box office

The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71

Catherine O'Hara won an Emmy in 2020 for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and previously earned an Emmy in 1982 for her work on SCTV Network

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71
Catherine O'Hara dies at 71
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress Catherine O'Hara, best known for her work in Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, and Best In Show, has passed away followig a brief illness. She was 71. O'Hara died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her reps at CAA confirmed.

A native of Toronto, O'Hara was part of the SCTV ensemble that also helped launch the careers of John Candy, Eugene Levy, Rick Moranis and others. She's arguably best known for playing Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) mother, Kate, in the Home Alone movies and had a career renaissance in the past 10 years with Schitt's Creek, winning an Emmy for her role as a faded soap opera actress opposite old friend Levy, and The Studio, for which she earned an Emmy nomination last year.

She won an Emmy in 2020 for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and previously earned an Emmy in 1982 for her work on SCTV Network. Over the course of her career, O'Hara has received eight additional nominations for acting and writing. In 2025, she was a double nominee, earning recognition for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for HBO's The Last of Us, as well as for her comedic performance in The Studio.

O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Toronto. She joined the city's Second City company at age 20, first serving as an understudy to Gilda Radner and moving up to the main cast when Radner left to become part of the original Saturday Night Live ensemble. She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke. (With inputs from agencies)

READ | Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before found dead
Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'
Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth
Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?
Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?
Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence
Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’
Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71
Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement