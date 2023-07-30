Headlines

Cardi B throws mic at fan who threw drink at her during live concert, video goes viral

Cardi B can be seen throwing mic at the person who threw drink at her when she was performing the song Bodak Yellow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Every day videos of fans misbehaving with idols go viral. Now, a new video of Cardi B is going viral in which a fan can be seen throwing a drink at her during the concert. However, this didn’t go well with the rapper who instantly took the revenge.

In the viral video, Cardi B can be seen throwing mic at the person who threw drink at her when she was performing the song Bodak Yellow. Cardi can be seen wearing a beautiful orange dress in the video. Later, security dragged the person away from the concert.

Social media users reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “@iamcardib would've been the Lebron of dodgeball if she didn't pursue music.” The second one said, “deserved, we’re tired of her performing that tired ahh song every were she goes.”The third person wrote, “Ok these audience members need to be arrested. Seriously.” The fourth one said, “Ion blame her… fans are too entitled these days.”

Earlier, Harry Styles, who is one of the biggest names when it comes to music, was in the news after a video of the singer went viral on social media in which a flying object was seen hitting his eye during a live concert.

His fans are expressing their anger on Twitter. Sharing the video, one of his fans wrote, “#HarryStyles has now also been assaulted by someone throwing an object at him while he was performing.” Another fan wrote, “Do fans even love their idol?”

The third person wrote, “What the F? This needs to stop. What happened to throw flowers, stuffed toys, and undies at concerts?” The fourth one said, “They're gonna wonder when the nets go up.” The fifth one said, “This has happened to him many times..” The sixth one said, “It happens to Harry all the time, he will be injured one day. Anybody that pulls this should receive a lifetime ban, it's assault!” The seventh one said, “Bloody animals!”

